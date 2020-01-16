22 leatherback turtle eggs relocated to nursery

PHANG-NGA, Jan 14 (TNA) – Twenty two leatherback turtle eggs laid on a beach in Thailand’s southern Phang-nga province have been relocated to a nursery.

A national park in Phang-nga province announced Tuesday officers patrolling the beach found that a large leatherback turtle laid the eggs on the Andaman coast Monday night.



It is the fifth turtle nest on the beach of this egg-laying season and the spot is only 300 meters from a sea turtle conservation center.

To ensure the safety, national park officers have removed the eggs from the depth of 80 centimeters and relocated them to a nursery.

Park workers and navy officers since late last year have patrolled the beach to prevent theft of the eggs of the endangered turtles. (TNA)