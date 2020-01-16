Chinese white dolphins seen off southern Thailand coast

SONGKHLA (TNA) – Chinese white dolphins were sighted swimming close to fishing boat in Thailand’s Songkhla province.

The crew members of the trawler captured the images of the dolphins on Monday while they were fishing in the Gulf of Thailand, off the coast of Sathing Phra district.

The dolphins were swimming close to the boat and showing their curiosity with human contact, the fishermen said.

It was an exciting encounter even for the fishermen like them, the crew members said.

Dozens of Chinese white dolphins, also called Indo-Pacific hump-backed dolphins and pink dolphin, are believed to be living in the area. (TNA)