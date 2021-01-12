2 Thai Navy personnel test positive for COVID-19 after beer house visit in Chonburi

273 navy officials on HTMS Chakri Naruebet aircraft carrier have entered quarantine at the Sattahip base’s facilities in Chonburi after two tested positive for Covid-19, said Navy spokesman.

Vice Admiral Chettha Jaipiam, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy said some crewmembers from the ship spent time at a beer house in Chonburi during the recent holiday and 11 officers visited risk areas.







They were tested for coronavirus at the navy hospital and two tested positive for Covid-19. The hospital informed the disease investigation team for contact tracing, leading to the quarantine of all 273 navy personnel at the Sattahip naval base.

Strict measures are implemented to control the spread of the virus, he added. (TNA)















