15 Thais to be evacuated from Israel and will arrive on Oct 12

The first group of 15 Thai nationals will be evacuated from Israel via a commercial flight and will arrive in Thailand on Oct 12, said Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee. Eighteen Thai nationals were killed in Hamas attacks, nine were injured, and 11 were taken hostage.

The meeting discussed measures for evacuating Thai citizens, with more than 3,000 expressing their desire to leave and 23 choosing to stay. Additional information indicated that Israel had helped safely relocate another group of Thai citizens.







“We will utilize all available means, including commercial flights, military aircraft, and Thai Airways for evacuations,” he said.

The initial evacuation involved 15 Thai citizens who were injured and rescued from in high-risk areas. This decision to evacuate by the commercial flight was made because Israel had not yet allowed other flights into the area.







The coordination of various embassies, especially Malaysia and Jordan, in assisting the captured Thais has been positive. Additionally, all 80 Thai students in the area have been confirmed to be safe.

Meanwhile, the bodies of Thai workers cannot be brought out until Israel authorities clear the area and verify the identities, even though preliminary lists are available.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has increased its hotline capacity from 30 to 60 lines, with staff available around the clock. They have also established communication channels through LINE and Facebook to facilitate coordination and updates. (TNA)













