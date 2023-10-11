Deputy House Speaker joins Fair Party

Padipat Santipada, MP for Phitsanulok has announced to join the Pentham (Fair) party as a new member after he was expelled from the Move Forward party on September 28.

Under the parliamentary rule, the House Speaker and Deputy Speakers cannot come from the main opposition party. Mr. Padipat was expelled from the Move Forward party in order to keep his job as the Deputy House Speaker.







Pitipong Temcharoen, leader of the Pentham party and Kannavee Suebsaeng, the party’s secretary-general jointly made the announcement on Tuesday.

Mr. Padipat said that he has not yet officially registered as a member of the Pentham Party as he needed to await confirmation from the Election Commission (EC) regarding his removal from the previous party.







He made the decision to join the Pentham Party because its political ideology closely resembles that of the Move Forward party. This announcement is intended to clarify his party affiliation and ensure a clear representation in the upcoming parliamentary sessions on October 11. (TNA)













