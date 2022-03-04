14 nearby hospitals to treat Bangkok’s COVID-19 outpatients

The Office of Permanent Secretary for Public Health ordered 14 hospitals under its supervision near Bangkok to treat COVID-19 outpatients from the capital from tomorrow (March 4) onwards.

Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health, said the order was aimed at helping COVID-19 cases in Bangkok who had waited long for COVID-19 treatment services from the hotline number 1330. The 14 hospitals would welcome those whose antigen tests returned positive for COVID-19 and their medical personnel would screen the people, hand out medications to those who needed them and advised the people on self-treatment.



Dr Kiattiphum said about 30,000-50,000 people in Bangkok were waiting for their COVID-19 treatment registration via the hotline number 1330. The extra services at the 14 hospitals near Bangkok would help relieve the burdens of hospitals under the jurisdiction of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.







The 14 hospitals are in Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Suphan Buri, Chon Buri and Chachoengsao. They can handle 18,650 people a day.

Thailand reported on Thursday 23,618 new coronavirus cases and 49 more deaths. (TNA)


































