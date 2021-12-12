133 Thai eateries listed in Michelin’s Bib Gourmand 2022

The Michelin Guide Thailand edition introduced the 133 Thai eateries that received the Bib Gourmand logo for 2022. Of them, 33 are newcomers and 6 are promoted from last year’s nomination.

The list of the 133 eateries was revealed before the announcement of Michelin stars and the introduction of the Michelin Guide Bangkok, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Chiang Mai, Phuket & Phangnga 2022" on Dec 16.







They include restaurants, eateries and food carts. Of them, 71 eateries are in Bangkok, 23 in Chiang Mai, 29 in Phuket and Phangnga and 10 in Ayutthaya.

"Michelin Guide" presented the "Bib Gourmand" logo to the eateries that serve quality dishes at prices of no more than 1,000 baht (for a three-course meal: starter, main course and dessert exclusive of beverage).



Newcomers in Ayutthaya include Baan Ta-Koh-Rai with dishes prepared with local ingredients and newly caught freshwater fish, Here Kae Pork Satay which serves delicious charcoal-grilled pork satay and Roti Sai Mai Abeedeen-Pranom Sangaroon which has sold pandan roti with candy floss for 70 years. (TNA)








































