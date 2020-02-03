13 stranded Thais returned home from Chongqing

BANGKOK – A total of 13 Thais, who had been earlier stranded in China’s Chongqing city arrived home late yesterday after seeking assistance from a Thai consulate following the spread of coronavirus in China.





Preventive measures to contain the deadly virus are mapped out strictly in Chongqing and 13 Thais had sought help from the Thai consulate in Chengdu and the media.

The Thai consulate later had provided them plane tickets and they arrived Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Friday evening.

In order to curb the disease in Thailand, doctors from the Public Health Ministry on standby at the airport around the clock rushed for medical check-up on the13 persons upon their arrival.

Initial medical examination found that they were not infected by the virus.

Doctors, however, will continue to monitor them until it is certain that they are free of the disease.