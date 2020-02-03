Everyone loves a BBQ, and satays make an ideal BBQ food. Speared on a stick or skewer, you can eat single-handed while holding a drink in the other! To make these pork satays memorable, marinate the meat in a Ziploc bag in the fridge overnight and prepare the skewers the next day. It is messier, but the result is better. By the way, use the commercially available peanut sauce you can get in the local supermarkets.







Cooking Method

Cut the pork into flat, bite sized pieces. In a large bowl, combine the garlic, onion, coriander, brown sugar, lime juice, fish sauce and vegetable oil. Now place the pork meat into the bowl and thoroughly mix each piece in the marinade. Pour the meat and marinade into the bag and leave in the refrigerator overnight.

Before cooking, thread the meat on to skewers that have been soaked in water for 30 minutes and cook over a hot BBQ or on the griller. Do not overcook the pork. Serve the satays with the commercially available peanut sauce.