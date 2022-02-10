110 migrants rounded in Kanchanaburi for illegally entering Thailand

Thai authorities have arrested 110 people who illegally enter the Kingdom from Myanmar through natural border crossings in Kanchanaburi province.

On Monday (7 Feb), the Surasee Task Force apprehended 35 job seekers and another 19 later in villages in tambon Ban Kao of Kanchanaburi’sMuang district. On Tuesday (8 Feb), 17 people were caught in Thong PhaPhum district and 29 apprehended in villages in SaiYok district.







Investigations found that these people came from Mawlamyine, Yangon, Bago, and villages from Myanmar’s Rakhine state. They were told that they would be working in SamutSakhon, Rayong, Kanchanaburi and Bangkok and would have to pay brokers 15,000-20,000 baht each to find them employment in Thailand.



Preliminary results revealed no COVID-19 symptoms among the group. The Surasee Task Force patrols will hand them over to police stations in the districts of Muang, Thong PhaPhum and SaiYok for further legal action. (NNT)



























