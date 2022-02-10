Phuket reveals evidence of foreign drug dealer’s murder

Authorities have released CCTV evidence of a foreign drug dealer’s murder in Phuket province.

According to reports, the body of 32-year-old Jimi “Slice” Sandhu was found in the parking lot of his villa in Rawai Beach on February 5. CCTV footage showed that he was shot multiple times by two barefoot men wearing white hoodie jackets and short trousers the previous night. Jackets suspected to be worn by murderers were discovered 2 km away at a rubber plantation and were taken to the Police Forensic Science Centre for DNA test results.







The victim was wanted by Indian authorities for his involvement with 14 drug factories in India, as well as narcotics operations in Canada, Africa, and Thailand. He was also a member of two drug gangs in Canada and was deported from the country in 2016 for illicit drug cases, assaults and other illegal activities. He was thought to have been traveling between the Middle East and Southeast Asia to conduct criminal business.



Police have established teams to conduct profiling and investigations and will work with Canadian and Indian authorities to collect data in order to apprehend the perpetrators. (NNT)



























