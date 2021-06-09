10,000 Thai bachelor degree students hired for urgent vacancies at government offices

Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, says a meeting of cabinet ministers on Tuesday (June 8) approved the hiring of 10,000 special government employees on a one-year contract to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gen. Prayut said that the cabinet meeting approved a 2.2-billion-baht budget to hire 10,000 government special government employees. The government will hire students who have recently completed a bachelor’s degree. They will work at government offices on important and urgent tasks across the country. Their monthly salary is 18,000 baht. Their benefits are equivalent to normal government employees, and social security money is included.







The cabinet also acknowledged the Center for Economic Situation Administration’s (CESA) resolution on preparations to welcome foreign tourists in 10 pilot provinces in the third and fourth quarters of this year. The Phuket Sandbox model will be implemented to welcome fully vaccinated tourists, starting July 1st. Some 400,000 people in Phuket, or 60 percent of the Phuket population, have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.





Visitors must undergo strict screening. They must carry a vaccination certificate from at least 14 days before the trip and a proper entry permit. Medical examinations will be conducted during their stay. The Phuket Sandbox model will serve as a prototype for other tourism provinces. Relevant agencies are to make adjustments to ensure public health safety and economic recovery. The government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will consider their proposals before forwarding them to the cabinet for approval. (NNT)



















