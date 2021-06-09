Thailand extends June 16 deadline for migrant workers to take tests for their work permits

The Cabinet has agreed to extend the June 16 deadline for migrant workers to take COVID-19 tests, so they can apply for health insurance and work permits, until Sept 13.

Under an earlier Cabinet resolution, migrant workers were required to report to immigration officials for the collection of biometric data, apply for health insurance and work permits by June 16.







Over the past months, about 654,000 migrant workers have registered. Of them, about 601,000 people have registered to work with their employers.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the Cabinet also allowed 53,800 migrant workers, who registered for unemployment, to register their personal history Tor Ror 38/1 documents and to apply for pink cards, or temporary work permits by March 31 next year, instead of the original deadline of June 16.





She explained that the extension will allow these migrant workers to stay and work legally in the country and will not place additional burdens on medical personnel. (NNT)



















