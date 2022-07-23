10,000 participants to join Unicity international convention at IMPACT August 6- 7

Global direct selling brand Unicity has selected Thailand as the host nation for its Global Leadership & Innovation Conference this year. The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) said the event will be the biggest international conference to be held in the kingdom since the start of the pandemic.







Thailand will be hosting the 2022 Unicity Global Leadership & Innovation Conference in August. More than 10,000 participants from around the world are expected to join the international convention, which will be the largest ever held in the country since the start of the global pandemic. Supawan Teerarat, Senior Vice President for Development and Innovation at TCEB, said the event is expected to generate more than 660 million baht among related businesses in Thailand.





She also said Thailand has been gaining popularity among international firms, while TCEB itself has been working to attract and facilitate organizations wishing to hold conferences in Thailand.

The bureau aims to welcome some 130,000 international visitors in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions (MICE) sector during the final two quarters this year. This would bring the total number of MICE visitors for the whole of 2022 to 6.13 million, generating some 28.4 billion baht for the nation.



The 2022 Unicity Global Leadership & Innovation Conference will be held from August 6th to 7th at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani exhibition center in Nonthaburi, under the theme “It’s Time to Feel Great.” (NNT)































