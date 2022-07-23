Bangkok opens field hospitals for Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has established two new field hospitals with a total of 500 beds to treat Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms.

According to reports, the Bangkok Arena in the NongChok district, and the ChaloemPhrakiat Sports Training Center in the ThungKru district have been selected as the locations for the new facilities.







Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Wednesday (July 20), met with non-governmental organizations such as the Zendai Foundation and Sai Mai Tong Rod group to improve guidelines on how hospitals should best manage the rising number of Covid-19 patients.

Chadchart said during the meeting the affiliated hospitals of the BMA can provide approximately 760 beds for moderate-to-severe Covid-19 cases. As of Wednesday (July 20), approximately 47% of their beds were occupied, including 17 patients with severe conditions.





Meanwhile, Dr. Somsak Akksilp, director-general of the Department of Medical Services (DMS), reported that the percentage of occupied beds at the department’s three affiliated hospitals, namely Lerdsin, Rajavithi, and NopparatRajathanae, has gradually increased.

Due to the increase in Covid-19 infections, the DMS suggested that acute respiratory infection clinics be reinstated in all Bangkok hospitals.



Covid-19 patients can also contact the Erawan Center’s hotline 1669, which now has 60 phone lines to provide patients with immediate services such as bed arrangements, patient transfers, and vaccinations at home. (NNT)

































