1,000 Thais return to work in Israel as chefs and laborers in agricultural sector

Five Thai workers suffered injuries in the recent fighting in northern Israel, bordering Lebanon.

Among them, three laborers sustained moderate to severe injuries, sent for treatment at Rambam Hospital in Haifa. They were hit by shrapnel and the other suffered a broken leg, said Thai Labour Minister, Piphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Two others received minor injuries and have been discharged from hospital.







Israel has taken care of and treated three severely injured workers, who had previously returned to Thailand but went back to work in the safer northern region near Lebanon, where no one anticipated a missile strike.

Once they recover, all five workers will continue working in Israel because the employers provide good care and fair compensation.

Regarding previous news that reported one fatality, the dead worker is an Indian man not a Thai worker.







Thailand earlier evacuated 9,500 laborers from Israel due to intensified fighting at the Gaza Strip. Out of all repatriated workers, 98% have received financial aid, and 1,000 have returned to work in Israel as chefs and laborers in the agricultural sector.

Currently, the ministry is trying to find new labor market destinations that are safe for Thai workers, said the minister. (TNA)
































