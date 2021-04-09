Children With Special needs make a splash at Meliá Koh Samui

Meliá Koh Samui rolled out the welcome mat for youngsters from Koh Samui’s Learning Center for Magical Autistic Children as part of a fun-filled day at the resort’s mini-water park and kid’s club.







Sixteen children, along with parents and staff from the center, and volunteers from the Rotary Club of Samui-Phangan’s RotarySupport4Autism Project and Koh Samui Emergency Services, were “looked after like five-star guests” during the March 25 day trip.



The children descended on the mini-water park with a shallow pool, slide, mushroom fountain and giant tipping bucket as well as the kid’s club Kidsdom, housed in a repurposed merchant vessel packed with colourful installations, activities and toys.







The kids were also treated to lunch including fried chicken, fries, fruit, cotton candy and chocolate fondue.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to welcome the children to our resort; they particularly loved our mini-water park and a hearty lunch prepared by our executive chef Aziz,” said the resort’s general manager Ernesto Osuna. “To see their big smiles was incredibly rewarding for our team and we’re thankful for the opportunity to support the children. We hope to welcome them again.”

“What an amazing day at amazing Meliá Koh Samui, we were looked after like five star guests,” RotarySupport4Autism posted on its Facebook page shortly after the trip. “Rotary Club helpers had as much fun as the children. With big thanks also to Samui Emergency Services for their watchful eyes.”

In addition to welcoming the children, Meliá Koh Samui recently provided land for a community farm to help feed elephants rescued from exploitation activities.







The resort’s staff have also funded and distributed packs brimming with essential items such as rice, noodles, cooking oil, milk, tinned food and more to people in need.

Meliá Koh Samui is also home to The Gallery, situated in the lobby, a not-for-profit social enterprise designed to help improve the lives of Thai communities. The Gallery sells accessories such as handbags, wallets, and silks, and home décor items such as ceramics and wooden model boats, made by Thai designers and artists. All profits support further artistic endeavors as well as help preserve and promote local culture and areas in need.





















