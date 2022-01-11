Thailand to promote ‘Muay Thai’ as soft power on global stage

The Thai government is seeking to promote Muay Thai on the global stage as an instrument of soft power, instructing the Ministry of Sports and Tourism and the private sector to organize boxing events in the Kingdom to promote Thai culture.







Gen ThanwakomThipayachan, president of the World Muay Thai Alliance (WMA) and an advisor to the Minister of Culture, recently met with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to discuss measures to boost the cultural value of Thai boxing at the local, domestic and international levels. Tourism and Sports Minister PhiphatRatchakitprakarn, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister DistatHotrakitya, and Prime Minister’s Office Spokesperson ThanakornWangboonkongchana also took part in the discussion.



During the meeting, Gen Thanwakom presented a report on guidelines and policies to further develop Thai boxing, which would help create jobs and generate income for people in the country while also promoting Thai martial arts on the global stage. The WMA president also proposed the creation of a platform covering all aspects of Muay Thai activities, including training, boxing competitions, Muay Thai studies and research, related equipment and venues, and Muay Thai exercises to promote health, especially among the elderly. The platform requires cooperation from all related ministries, while recommending that a Thai boxing festival be organized to promote Thai culture. This would in turn help revitalize the economy and bring in more revenue.







The Prime Minister thanked the advisor for his proposal, saying he believes Thai boxing is an important form of soft power for Thailand since Thai boxing is often employed in global fighting events. Additionally, he instructed the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to consult with relevant departments and work with private sector partners to organize a Muay Thai festival. Such an event would not only promote Thai boxing, but also other aspects of Thai culture such as clothing and food. It would also take into consideration the best strategies and plans for all parties to achieve maximum efficiency. (NNT)



























