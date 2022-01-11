Thailand Sandbox entry program available at 4 destinations from January 11

In addition to the Phuket Sandbox, Thailand will reopen Krabi, Phang-Nga, and SuratThani (Ko Samui, KoPha-ngan, and Ko Tao) for international arrivals under the Sandbox programme from 11 January, 2022.

Eligible travellers Thai citizens. Foreign travellers, including but not limited to diplomats, guests of the government, Thai work permit holders, students and their family, and patients seeking medical treatment.

Eligible countries All countries/territories.

Points of entry By air at Phuket International Airport. *For Krabi, Phang-Nga, and SuratThani (Ko Samui, KoPha-ngan, and Ko Tao), we will provide an update as soon as the official information is available. By water, provided that everyone on board the vessels meet the vaccination, testing, and entry requirements. *We will provide an update on this as soon as the official information becomes available.

Eligible Sandbox destinations within Thailand Krabi, Phang-Nga, Phuket, SuratThani (Ko Samui, KoPha-ngan, and Ko Tao).









Pre-Arrival Requirements

All eligible travellers travelling from the eligible countries must have the following documents for entering Thailand:

A Thailand Pass, which can be applied via https://tp.consular.go.th/.

A Medical Certificate with an RT-PCR lab result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected issued no more than 72 hours before travelling. Travellers under 6 years of age, travelling with parents with a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours before travelling, are not required to have a pre-arrival negative RT-PCR test result and can have a saliva test when entering the Kingdom. For arrivals by water, everyone on board the vessels must have a medical certificate with an RT-PCR lab result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected within the officially specified time frame. Anyone on board with a history of COVID-19 infection within a period between 14-90 days must have a medical certificate of recovery. *We will provide an update on this as soon as the official information becomes available.

An insurance policy with coverage no less than US$50,000. Thais and foreign expatriates under Thailand’s national healthcare coverage are exempt from this requirement.

A confirmed payment for at least 7-day stay at an approved accommodation; such as, a SHA++ hotel, within either Krabi, Phang-Nga, Phuket, or SuratThani (Ko Samui). For travellers planning to travel to KoPha-ngan, or Ko Tao, they must have a confirmed payment for at least 1-night stay at an approved accommodation on Ko Samui and must receive a negative result for their first RT-PCR test, before being able to continue their remaining nights in KoPha-ngan or Ko Tao.

A confirmed payment for 2 RT-PCR tests; Krabi:*We will provide an update on this as soon as the official information is available. Phang-Nga and Phuket: Travellers can reserve and prepay for the 2 mandatory RT-PCR tests via www.thailandpsas.com (2,100 Baht / test, or 4,200 Baht / 2 tests). Surat Thai (Ko Samui, KoPha-ngan, and Ko Tao): Travellers can book and prepay for the 2 mandatory RT-PCR tests when booking and prepaying for accommodation at SHA+ Hotel/s. (2,200 Baht / test, or 4,400 Baht / 2 tests).

A Certificate of COVID-19 Vaccination/Recovery Everyone 18 years of age and older must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with an approved vaccine at least 14 days before travelling to Thailand. Travellers 12-17 years of age travelling to Thailand unaccompanied must get vaccinated with at least 1 dose of an approved vaccine. Those travelling with parents are exempt from this requirement. Travellers 6-11 years of age, travelling with parents, are exempt from this requirement. For arrivals by water, everyone on board must be fully vaccinated. This is except for travellers under 18 years of age, travelling with parents or guardians. *We will provide an update on this as soon as the official information becomes available. Travellers with a history of COVID-19 infection who have recovered by medical treatment and travellers who have received at least 1 dose of an approved vaccine after post-infection must have a certificate of COVID-19 recovery.



All travellers must undergo ‘exit screening’ at the point of departure, i.e., at the airline check-in counter and present the required documents to the person-in-charge to carry out the checks.





On-Arrival Requirements / During the Stay

Protocol for Sandbox travellers.

Travellers must complete the TM6 Immigration Form (while on the plane). Upon arrival in the airport’s terminal, travellers must complete and sign the Quarantine Form before proceeding to the Health Control screening point. Children under 12 years of age can use the same form as their parents/guardians. *Soon this step will be conducted while on the plane. Present the required documents, including the Thailand Pass, arrival date, and RT-PCR test results to the Communicable Disease Control officers to carry out the checks. Provided that all documents are in order, the officers will then affix the Quarantine Form with the official seal of Thailand’s Department of Disease Control, along with instructions on either to undergo a quarantine or mandatory stay, and the 2 required RT-PCR tests. Travellers will receive a copy of the affixed Quarantine Form, along with a QR code indicating the requirement to under the 2 mandatory RT-PCR tests, which must be prepaid by the travellers prior to applying for the Thailand Pass. Travellers can then proceed to Immigration. As well as going through the Immigration procedures, travellers must also present their copy of the affixed Quarantine Form and passport to the Immigration officer to carry out the checks. Provided that all are in order, travellers will then be allowed to proceed to a prearranged transfer to the reserved hotel. Upon arrival at the hotel, travellers must present their copy of the affixed Quarantine Form to the hotel staff to carry out the checks on the type of entry scheme permitted to the travellers. The travellers’ information will then be registered on the COSTE system. Afterwards, travellers must undergo the first RT-PCR test (except for those who have already taken the test at government-designated hospitals/lab centres prior to their arrival at the hotel). If receiving a negative RT-PCR test result, travellers can enjoy travel activities within a Sandbox destination throughout the 7 days, but must return to their prearranged accommodation on a nightly basis. They are not allowed to stay overnight in any other places. If testing positive for COVID-19, travellers will be referred to a healthcare facility for appropriate medical treatment, for which the expenses must be covered by the required insurance, or national healthcare coverage for Thais and eligible foreign expatriates. On Day 5-6, travellers must go to their appointment at the government-designated hospitals/lab centres to undergo their second RT-PCR test (must be prepaid by the travellers prior to applying for the Thailand Pass). Travellers give their copy of affixed Quarantine Form/prepaid RT-PCR testing number to the hospitals/lab centres for reference.







Remarks

Travellers with a negative test result can enjoy travel activities within a Sandbox destination throughout the 7 days, but must return to their prearranged accommodation on a nightly basis. They are not allowed to stay overnight in any other places.

Travellers must stay at least the first 7 nights within a Sandbox destination if planning to continue the journey to other destinations in Thailand. If staying less than 7 nights, the traveller must leave Thailand to another country immediately.

All travellers must download and install the MorChana application, and set it on at all times for the COVID-19 precautionary measures and to record the result on Day 5-6 in the application.

For travellers who intend to stay less than 7 nights, it is recommended that they undergo the second RT-PCR COVID-19 test one day prior to their departure date. A negative RT-PCR test result (COVID-19 not detected) issued no more than 72 hours before travelling is required when exiting/entering the Sandbox destinations.

A negative RT-PCR test result (COVID-19 not detected) issued no more than 72 hours before travelling is required when exiting/entering the Sandbox destinations. For travellers who intend to stay more than 7 nights and to continue their journey to other parts of Thailand , it is recommended that they undergo the second RT-PCR COVID-19 test on Day 5-6. After receiving a negative test result on Day 7, travellers can obtain a ‘Release Form’ and from Day 8 continue their journey domestically.







Guidelines for Domestic/International Departure

For international departure, it is the responsibility of travellers or their organisations to make sure that the travellers meet the requirements of their specific international destination regardless of the point of departure.

For domestic departure, after having completed the required 7-day mandatory stay within a Sandbox destination, travellers are free to go anywhere in Thailand.



























