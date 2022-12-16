Thailand International Boat Show set to spark resurgence in Phuket as a world-class yachting destination

The 2023 Thailand International Boat Show is set to put the world on notice that Phuket is back. Symbolising the resurgence of Phuket as a world-class marine leisure destination, the event will be held 12-15 January 2023 at Royal Phuket Marina and will highlight the unique combination of onshore lifestyle opportunities and on water boating opportunities that abound on and around Phuket.







Phuket is the yachting playground of Southeast Asia and a key connector for the wider-region. With four world-class marinas and a superyacht marina in planning, Phuket is where owners from places such as Hong Kong and Singapore choose to keep their boats and fly in to use them; it’s where people from all corners of the globe fly in to charter and cruise; and it’s at the heart of the region’s burgeoning superyacht scene.

Working closely with the Thailand Yachting Business Association and Thailand Charter Week, JAND Events, organisers of the Thailand International Boat Show, aim to reignite interest in Phuket and Thailand’s marine scene post pandemic.







“Pre pandemic, Thailand’s yachting industry was a multi-billion baht industry, welcoming yachts from cruisers to superyachts and their owners from around the world,” shared David Hayes, CEO of organisers JAND Events. “Thailand has fully reopened and is welcoming visitors again. The Thailand International Boat Show aims to put Phuket and Thailand back in the limelight and on the world stage after three years of incubation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our goal is to bring the industry together and showcase the best brands and products from the marine and lifestyle sectors to a global audience while re-cementing Phuket and Thailand’s position as one of the top boating destinations in the world.”







Invested in growing Thailand’s marine tourism and attracting High Net Worth Individuals, prominent government stakeholders such as the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau and are supporting the Thailand International Boat Show.



Ditapong Thitadilok, Chairman of the Thailand Yachting Business Association, added, “Complementing the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia is a new cruising destination gem, and Phuket is the centre of boating and marine leisure tourism in the region. Phuket continues to welcome boat owners, superyacht owners and charter guests from all around the world to enjoy the stunning cruising that Phuket and surrounds has to offer.”

The 2023 Thailand International Boat Show will comprise of up to 50 boats in the water, an onshore pavilion with a luxury hub and marine products and services, as well as a onshore social programme that will include live music, a bustling dining scene on Royal Phuket Marina’s boardwalk as well as family activities on Children’s Day (14 January). One of the social highlights is a first of its kind charity gala dinner that will take place at the InterContinental Phuket Resort on Saturday 14th January.

The Thailand International Boat Show promises to be a “can’t miss” event and will be held 12-15 January, 2023 at Royal Phuket Marina. For more information, visit www.thailandinternationalboatshow.com.







About JAND Events

JAND Events is a multinational team of Thailand-based professionals passionate about events. Led by CEO David Hayes who has over 30 years experience in the Events, Hospitality and Travel industries, JAND Events is the chosen partner for brands such as Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, L’Oréal, Givenchy, Kenzo and more. JAND Events and Thailand International Boat Show are trading divisions of JAND Group Co., Ltd.

Sponsors of the 2023 Thailand International Boat Show

​​Supporting authorities: Ministry of Tourism & Sports, Phuket Province, Tourism Authority of Thailand and Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau. Host Sponsor: Royal Phuket Marina.































