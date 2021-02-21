Pattaya Biker Grove raises funds for food at Charity Breakfast

Sunday 21st February was the launch date of the Biker Grove Breakfast. We met at 9am at Richmond Soi Welcome where Martin and Deano had mapped out another route towards Phoenix Gold Golf Course.







We then decided to split into two groups, with the usual rendezvous place at the Phuengnoi coffee shop in Ban Amphur.

The Tortoises had a shorter ride to Ban amphur, with less hills.







These are fun rides for everybody, with mixed abilities. Great to meet new friends, and get fitter.

Jomtien Beach is a super place to ride a bicycle, with a lot of dedicated bicycle lanes.







We left Ban amphur and arrived back at the Richmond for our late breakfast. We raised 2,500 baht and all the money for the breakfast was donated to Free Food Friday. Thanks everybody.

Biker Grove rides on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, leaving Richmond Soi Welcome at 9am. All are welcome for a fun ride.

















