73 held in after-hours Pattaya bar raid

More than 70 people were arrested when police raided a bar open after legal hours in South Pattaya.

Officers raided the unnamed bar on Soi Khopai shortly after 12 midnight on Feb. 20, detaining 73 people, including the owner.







Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Pisit Poonsap said everyone was charged with violating the emergency decree and the Communicable Disease Act, while the unidentified owner additionally was charged with operating a bar without a license and selling alcohol and cigarettes without proper permits.

Pisit said investigators also are checking whether the bar had a proper building permit.

All the suspects were brought to Pattaya Provincial Court Saturday to face charges and pay bail.

Thai media grumbled that Pattaya police had blocked them from photographing the incident, but Pisit called it a “misunderstanding” saying the press was allowed to cover the incident initially, but those being arrested complained about being photographed, so officers asked the media to stop.











