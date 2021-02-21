2 Pattaya touts claim repeated beatings by rivals

Two Walking Street touts have asked Pattaya police to investigate repeated assaults they claim were perpetrated by competitors.

Chaiwat Eimon, 49, and Chatcharit Pichit, 39, told the media Feb. 20 about incidents dating back to 2019 where they were clubbed and beaten up by unknown men they believed worked for rival tour-guide companies.







Chaiwat said the most recent incident occurred on Jan. 7, although all of Walking Street was closed at the time.

Chatcharit said he was first attacked in November 2019, although he dropped the charges. It happened again in September with the attack captured on Walking Street security cameras. No perpetrator was caught.

Chaiwat claimed he suffered broken teeth and bruises in the Jan. 7 attack, although what he was doing on Walking Street when all the bars were closed remains unclear.

The two men claimed to be too scared to work again and now rely on donated meals to survive.













