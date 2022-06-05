IOC’s Stronger Together film “What Agnes Saw” wins Sports Emmy

“What Agnes Saw” – a short film created as part of the IOC’s Stronger Together campaign – has been honoured at the Sports Emmys, taking home the award for Outstanding Public Service Announcement.

Featuring the oldest-living Olympic champion, 101-year-old Agnes Keleti, and Sky Brown, the youngest Olympian representing Team GB in Tokyo, “What Agnes Saw” was showcased at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.







The inspiring film sees the changing world through Agnes’ eyes – highlighting all that she has seen during her time in the Olympic spotlight. Juxtaposing the wisdom of age with the passion of youth, it shines a light on the hope and inspiration that occur when the world comes together for the Olympic Games, to offer a message of solidarity and remind us that we are stronger together than the darkness will ever be.

The film was directed by Academy Award-winning Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe and produced by Olympic Channel Services and Dirty Robber.

Mark Parkman, General Manager of Olympic Channel Services, said: “The real, human stories at the heart of the Olympics are what make them so special. It is a privilege to tell Agnes’ incredible story, and share it with the world, while shining a light on the next generation of inspiring Olympians. To be recognised by the industry is a huge honour and marks another important milestone in continuing to engage audiences with people-first Olympic stories all over the world.”





The Sports Emmy Awards, which took place last night in the USA, honour outstanding achievement in sports programming. The successes of the wider Olympic Movement were also recognised, with NBC Universal honoured for Outstanding Graphic Design for an Event and Show, Outstanding Interactive Experience for an Event, and Outstanding Studio Show in Spanish, all for their coverage of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Watch “What Agnes Saw” on olympics.com now.





























