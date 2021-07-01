WHA Group and MG team up for EV charging stations in WHA Industrial Estates

WHA Group integrated logistics and industrial estate solution provider, SAIC Motor-CP Company Limited, and MG Sales (Thailand) Co., Ltd., manufacturer and distributor of MG cars in Thailand, have signed a cooperation contract to install five “MG Super Charge” stations for electric vehicles in WHA industrial estates located in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and Saraburi province.







This announcement was made in conjunction with MG’s collaborative efforts to work with both the public and the private sectors to encourage the use of EV vehicles that are better for the environment. Designed for easy in and out service, all charging stations conveniently located at WHA’s industrial estates in Chonburi, Rayong and Saraburi will welcome the public 24/7 starting in October onward.







“The MG Super Charge pilot project in the EEC aims to encourage the use of electric vehicles in Thailand, and WHA was a natural fit to serve the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC),” said Zhang Haibo, President, SAIC Motor-CP., Ltd. and MG Sales (Thailand) Co., Ltd. “By building charging infrastructure with our partners, we support the creation of a vehicle ecosystem that is safer, cleaner and more accessible to the public, as we continue to cater to the growing electric vehicle market. We are happy to help Thailand accelerate its environmental ambitions,” he added.







Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, Chairman and Group CEO, WHA Corporation PCL, explained the company’s continuous pursuit for new ideas, technologies and partners to bring sustainable solutions in all aspects of its business. “This strategic collaboration with MG underscores WHA’s solid commitment to environmental values,” she said. “We are honored to take part in this project that will promote clean energy usage, serve the growing number of people in and around the EEC who drive electric cars, and accelerate the country’s drive to be a regional production hub for EVs.”







WHA Group has been contributing significantly to the rapid development of eco-friendly solutions for its industrial estates and logistics facilities, with environment-friendly projects such as the Chonburi Clean Energy waste-to-energy plant; WHA Water Reclamation Plant and wastewater systems; solar rooftop installations; and other renewable energy and green solutions. As a responsible member of the community, the company continues to look for ways to protect and preserve natural resources and the environment.



















