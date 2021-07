Banglamung officials set out June 30 to inspect four construction worker camps in Pattaya and Banglamung, but when they arrived, the workers had all gone off to their jobs.

Banglamung District Chief Wutisak Singhadecho led a team of police and medical staff to inspect the worker camps for signs of Covid-19. They found only a handful of workers and some office staff.

Only one worker camp behind Nong Ao Abbey in Central Pattaya was still crowded.

No new cases were reported from the inspection.