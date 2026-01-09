SATCC Eastern Seaboard Business Networking Event 23 Jan 2026

BCCT members are invited to join the Eastern Seaboard Networking organised by South African–Thai Chamber of Commerce (SATCC).

About the Event

The SATCC Eastern Seaboard Business Networking Event is an exclusive multi-chamber evening bringing together professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to expand connections and unlock new cross-border business opportunities.

Hosted by the South African–Thai Chamber of Commerce (SATCC) and co-hosted by BCCT, BeluThai, AmCham, NTCC, GTCC, SweCham, NZTCC, CanCham.







This high-impact evening brings together professionals, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers from multiple business communities in a relaxed, premium networking environment. This is a unique opportunity to build meaningful cross-chamber connections, explore new collaborations, and strengthen your presence within Thailand’s international business community. Let’s work together and make powerful connections.

Event Details

Date: Friday 23th January 2026

Time: 6 PM – 9 PM

Venue: Pullman Pattaya Hotel G [MAP]

Cost: SATCC, BCCT and co-chamber members: THB 950 – Non-members: THB 1,400

Booking & payment: direct to SATCC HERE or call + 66 (0) 99 046 9046 or [email protected]



หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

Location Map: Thai/English



































