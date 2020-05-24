Pattaya long-term residents share their day of love with underprivileged children

Dr. Otmar Deter, Charter President of the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International, together with Dr. Margret Deter celebrated their 30th anniversary of love and togetherness by visiting the Baan Euaree home for children, where they were welcomed by Radchada Chomjinda, Director of the Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand).







Radchada gave the benevolent couple an update of the progress of the various projects to help make the children’s life better and thanked them for their generous support throughout the years.

Children were thrilled and thankful to receive chocolates and other sweets that were brought especially for them.















