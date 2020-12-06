Thai restaurateur wins 30 million baht in Dec. 1 lottery

A Rayong restaurateur plans to expand his business and donate to a local temple after winning 30 million baht in the government lottery.







Bancha Piempongsan, 61, went to police Dec. 4 to register his five winning lottery tickets with the number “100994” following the Dec. 1 draw.

He has operated the Nong Mus seafood restaurant on Mae Rum Pung Beach Road in Rayong for a decade. On Nov. 28, he and relatives observed the 100th day after his father died at age 94. To honor him, Bancha bought five lotto tickets ending in 94.

The new millionaire said he’ll invest some of the money in his business, make merit for his dad and a local temple, give some to family members and save the rest.





