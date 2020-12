Five hand grenades were found on the side of a Sukhumvit Road in Sattahip 35 kms from Pattaya.







Police and the Naval Ordnance Department bomb squad were called to Sukhumvit Soi 9 in the Ban Tao Tan Community Dec. 4 following the discovery of the round, blue grenades.

Bomb squad technicians put tires over the grenades until they determined they were for training containing no explosives and could dispose of them.

Police said the grenades likely were left by someone afraid to get caught with them.