Royal Cliff Hotels Group conducts Workplace Fire Safety Training

Royal Cliff Hotels Group considers guest safety as an utmost priority and conducts annual workplace fire safety training. This year over 100 employees from various departments joined the comprehensive Workplace Fire Safety Training and Emergency Response exercises. The 2-day program conducted with the cooperation of the Pattaya Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation aimed to instruct staff of the importance of being well prepared for fire emergencies. The training included knowledge of evacuation procedures and fire safety regulations as well as the proper execution of fire safety measures during emergencies. A qualified nurse instructed participants on basic first aid procedures including other life-saving techniques.
