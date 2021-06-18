Rotarians donate air mattresses and face masks to Pattaya community hospital

The Rotary E-Club of Dolphin Pattaya International led by President Margret Deter, Charter President Otmar Deter and President-Elect Chanunda Kongphol, and their members, donated ten pressure relief air mattresses to the Nong Ta Un Community Medical Station located on the Siam Country Club Road.







The specially designed medical air mattresses are ideal for bed-ridden patients to prevent them from getting bedsores.

Another donation for 500 hygiene face masks donated by Rotary District 3340 Rotary International worth 25,000 baht was also made.



















