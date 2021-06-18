Pattaya bikers hand out food at Khopai market

Members of local motorcycle groups handed out food in the Soi Khopai community, helping people most affected by the coronavirus third wave.

The June 15 handout included 1000 sets of rice, canned fish, vegetable oil, drinking water, eggs, and rice boxes at Beung Pai fresh market.







Members of the Khopai group, Hei Long Boom Boom Pattaya, Pattaya Racing, Wat Tham Sai 3, Suttawas, 93 Working Team, Orio Team, Mini Siam Group, Kazoku Team, Tua Sab Team, MD RD Team, RS Pattaya Team, Monkey Bluerider Team, and Hei Rider Team pooled their funds to buy these necessities to help their fellow countrymen at a time when it is needed most.

Police were on hand to ensure social distancing was adhered to, body temperatures checked, alcohol gel used, hygiene masks worn, and all pandemic suppression measures were enforced.







An unnamed spokesman for the gathering said the members jumped in to help when “our country is in difficulty,” and wanted to build bridges of unity among the people and bikers in the area.























