Ranjith Chandrasiri appointed Chief Advisor to new 5-Star hospitality projects in Pattaya

Ranjith Chandrasiri has been appointed as the Chief Advisor to Castello di Bellagio Restaurant, Gosh Restaurant & Winery, Chain of Mum Aroi Restaurants and new hotel/wine bar/restaurant projects under the same ownership.







Ranjith was a popular figure among Pattaya community especially due to the contribution of his trailblazing wine and gastronomical initiatives to Pattaya and Thailand. Ranjith was the founder/president of Royal Cliff Wine Club and deVine Wine Club, DGM of Royal Cliff Hotels Group, Bailli (President) of The Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, Pattaya and the Chairman of FBAT wine judging panel.





























