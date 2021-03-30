Quiz Morning at the PCEC

Instead of having a guest speaker give a presentation, the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) meeting on Thursday was a change of pace featuring a Quiz with Mark Reid, manager of Hemingway’s Restaurant & Bar, Jomtien, acting as Quiz Master.



Mark spoke on a more serious subject to the Club last October. His presentation was about The Good That Comes From The Bad. This was about the ongoing story of one response to the food crisis (The Good) during the worst of the Covid lockdown (The Bad) and how this grew into the ongoing Pattaya Food Bank Program (The Good Continues). Mark is 48 years old and has lived and worked in Thailand for 21 years, and an expat for 24 years, half of his life. Of the time he has spent in Thailand, 11 of those years have been in Pattaya and ten years previously in Koh Samui. He has been manager of Hemingway’s Restaurant & Bar for the past four-plus years.







Mark began by explaining how the Quiz will be conducted, similar to his Restaurant’s regular Monday Quiz Night. He asked members and guests to arrange themselves in teams of not more than four people at each table. On each table was placed an “answer sheet” showing four categories of ten questions each. The categories were: General Knowledge, Music, Geography, and Sports. In addition to the Quiz rounds, Mark had also placed on each table photos of 16 “Royals” of the UK and other countries with a space for each team to supply the Royal’s name.







Mark noted that the winner of the bonus round would receive a special prize – a hamper containing several food items provided by Mark’s latest venture, The Pantry, a provider of expat food & beverage located in Jomtien. Other prizes to be awarded were provided by the Holiday Inn, meeting place of the PCEC, consisting of several “free Breakfast Vouchers at their Café G.”

Mark then began the Quiz, starting with the first “General Knowledge” question and ending with the last question about “Sports”. The answer sheets were exchanged with other tables to “grade” as Mark read out the correct answers. The Quiz concluded with Mark handing out the prizes.

After the Quiz, MC Les Edmonds brought everyone up to date on the latest events. This was followed by the Open Forum where attendees can make comments or ask questions about expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. For more information visit the PCEC’s website at https://pcec.club/.











