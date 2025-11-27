BCCT Annual Charity Christmas Luncheon 16 December 2025

The BCCT Annual Charity Christmas Luncheon is back under the theme of “White Christmas”on Tuesday, 16th December 2025, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at JW Marriott Bangkok. It’s a time to come together and embrace the warmth and togetherness of the season.
The BCCT Christmas Lunch is the highlight of the year, bringing together over 400 members and friends for a memorable and meaningful afternoon. Experience a magical gathering where festive cheer, gratitude, networking, and charity come together—the perfect occasion to celebrate the season while hosting your clients, staff, and colleagues.
We kindly invite you to dress in white or muted colour as we honor the season with grace and respect.
Highlights of the event include:
✨ Live on-stage performances to entertain and inspire
✨ A sumptuous 3-course festive menu with seasonal delights
✨ Free-flowing British and international drinks, including beer, wine and more
✨ Exciting surprises gifts, and raffle prizes from Airlines, hotels and restaurants and more
**Proceeds from the raffle sales will support the SUPPORT Foundation under the Patronage of H.M. Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother**
Click HERE to view photos from last year’s event
Date: Tuesday, 16th December 2025
Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Venue: JW Marriott Bangkok
Entry Fee – We are now offering an Early-bird discount!
- THB 3,900 per person
- THB 36,000 per table of 10
(valid for payments received by Friday, 28th November 2025)
Booking: Click HERE to book now or contact us at [email protected] for assistance.
Payment option:
- Online by credit card when booking (recommended)
- Transfer to Kasikorn Bank 709-2-36464-4 and email the slip to [email protected]
- Invoice by email: [email protected]
Save the date and join us for a meaningful and memorable White Christmas! 🎅🎄✨
- One round-trip ticket BKK–LHR, by EVA Air
- Two night stay in a Deluxe Garden Villa, inclusive of breakfast for 2 persons, by Santiburi Koh Samui
- Two night stayin a Lagoon View Room, inclusive of breakfast for 2 persons, by SAii Laguna Phuket
- Two-night stay in a Premium Deluxe Room with Breakfast for two persons, by Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin
- One-night stay with breakfast in a Sky Pool Suite, by Cape Nidhra Hotel Hua Hin
- One-night stay in Avani Deluxe Room including daily breakfast for 2 persons, by Avani+ Hua Hin
- One-night stay in a Deluxe Room with breakfast for two persons, by Lancaster Bangkok
- Thai Set Dinner for two persons at Phra Nakhon, by Capella Bangkok
- Set Dinner for two persons at the award-winning and Michelin Guide-recognized Rib Room & Bar Steakhouse, by The Landmark Bangkok
- Dinner Buffet for two persons at Brasserie, by Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom
- 4-course Set Dinner for two persons at Vertigo Restaurant, 61st Floor, by Banyan Tree Bangkok
- International Grand Dinner Buffet for two persons at JW Café, by JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok
- A complimentary for world Buffet & Robata Grill or Weekend Buffet Extravaganza (Dinner Buffet) at Red Oven for 2 persons, by SO/ Bangkok
- Best Hit Platter and a pitcher of Skyline Sangrias at the Bar.Yard, by Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
- 8 vouchers of Exclusive Beyond Brunch valued at THB 2,118 net, by Le Méridien Bangkok
- 5 vouchers of THB 500 net credit for Food + Beverage at Rolling Ribs Brew Bar & BBQ, by Le Méridien Bangkok
- 2 vouchers of Food & Beverage value THB 1,000 net, by Rembrandt Hotel Bangkok
- Gift Voucher for one drink vouchers at Sky Bar, 64th floor, by Lebua Bangkok
- Health Check-up program for Female, by BNH Medical Centre
- Health Check-up program for Male, by BNH Medical Centre
- Corporate Hospital Package (Executive Program) Value: THB 13,860, by Bumrungrad International Hospital
- One YSL Beauty Xmas Ball Holiday 2025 Gift Set, by Richard James Rogers Corporate Training
- 4 bottles of Santagostino Wine, donated by Italasia
- and more…
- *Special thanks to our sponsors*
- Sterling sponsors: Amnesty International Thailand, Primary Engineering
and The Shell Company of Thailand Limited
✨ Sponsorship opportunities are now available.✨
(Click HERE for the PDF version)
If you are interested in becoming this event sponsor, please contact Amornrat (Fon) at [email protected] or call 02 651 5350/ 094 463 6545
Sector exclusivity will be honoured upon request by the first company to confirm sponsorship.
หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย
British Chamber of Commerce Thailand
Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110
Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]
Location Map: Thai/English