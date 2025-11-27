BCCT Annual Charity Christmas Luncheon 16 December 2025

The BCCT Annual Charity Christmas Luncheon is back under the theme of “White Christmas”on Tuesday, 16th December 2025, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at JW Marriott Bangkok. It’s a time to come together and embrace the warmth and togetherness of the season.

The BCCT Christmas Lunch is the highlight of the year, bringing together over 400 members and friends for a memorable and meaningful afternoon. Experience a magical gathering where festive cheer, gratitude, networking, and charity come together—the perfect occasion to celebrate the season while hosting your clients, staff, and colleagues.







We kindly invite you to dress in white or muted colour as we honor the season with grace and respect.

Highlights of the event include:

✨ Live on-stage performances to entertain and inspire

✨ A sumptuous 3-course festive menu with seasonal delights

✨ Free-flowing British and international drinks, including beer, wine and more

✨ Exciting surprises gifts, and raffle prizes from Airlines, hotels and restaurants and more

**Proceeds from the raffle sales will support the SUPPORT Foundation under the Patronage of H.M. Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother**

Date: Tuesday, 16th December 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Venue: JW Marriott Bangkok



Entry Fee – We are now offering an Early-bird discount!

THB 3,900 per person

THB 36,000 per table of 10

(valid for payments received by Friday, 28th November 2025)

Payment option:

Online by credit card when booking (recommended) Transfer to Kasikorn Bank 709-2-36464-4 and email the slip to [email protected] Invoice by email: [email protected]

Save the date and join us for a meaningful and memorable White Christmas! 🎅🎄✨





✨ Sponsorship opportunities are now available.✨

If you are interested in becoming this event sponsor, please contact Amornrat (Fon) at [email protected] or call 02 651 5350/ 094 463 6545

Sector exclusivity will be honoured upon request by the first company to confirm sponsorship.







