To prevent the potential spread of covid-19, Nongprue Municipality together with the Public Health and Environment Division dispatched teams to local temples in the sub-district May 8, to spray disinfectants to protect and kill any germs and viruses that could be dangerous to local residents. The health teams cleansed the interior and exteriors of Wat Suttawas, Wat Nongprue, Wat Khao Pho Thong, Wat Khao Makok, Wat Tung Kom, and Wat Boonsamphan.