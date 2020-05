On May 8, Thawatchai Chawla, MD of Grand Florida Beachfront Condo Resort Pattaya met with Mayor Sonthaya Khunplome at City Hall to present 200 protective medical caps, 100 pairs of shoe coverings and 119 gowns for use by health workers at the Banglamung Hospital to protect them against the coronavirus. In addition he also presented 1000 relief bags for distribution to people who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 economic crisis.