Avani Pattaya set up a food pantry in front of the hotel premises filled with dried food, instant noodles, canned fish, sweets and other amenities for people who are in need, to take whatever they need for themselves and their families. Their motto is “Take what you need and leave what you can.” The concept of the food pantry comes from the ‘food banks’ or ‘food pantries’ set up in the United States in 1967 to give food directly to the hungry.