Pattaya customers advised city mall is not edible

Pattaya is famous for its quirky public signs about food and drink dotted all over the city. A bar on Third Road promised that all beers were only 49 baht during Happy Hour 3 pm – 6 pm, with another notice underneath stating that opening time was now 7 pm owing to coronavirus.







A Pattaya temple put up a cloth sign which warned pidgeons not to eat in that area, whilst a Dark Side restaurant still hosts a hand-written notice requesting customers not to deposit any solids down the toilet.









Central Festival Pattaya Beach has now put up its instruction in the basement area that you must be standing up to munch to your heart’s content.











