Generous bike dealer donates food and cash to the unfortunate

On April 28, the proprietors of Maithai Musashi Motorbikes Dealer in Soi Buakhao distributed food and cash to people in the area who are suffering from the effects of unemployment and lack funds to feed themselves and their families.







Orasa and Rudy Bahar and their family distributed 200 survival bags packed with rice, eggs, canned fish, instant noodles, seasoning powder and washing detergent. 200 food boxes were also given out including 40 baht in cash for a total of 6000 baht to the public.

The benevolent family plan to distribute food every Monday at noon.











