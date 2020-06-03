More sharing pantries installed in Pattaya for the benefit of those in need

Sharing pantries are proving to be quite effective for distributing food and amenities to people in need withouthaving to go into the communities to deliver the food. People can come to the cupboards and take wherever they needed for the day from the cupboard themselves. Generous people are also constantlycoming by throughout the day to replenish the cupboards with more supplies.







Recently Banglamung Chief Amnart Charoensri installed two cupboards in the district. One in front of the Banglamung Municipality office and a second one in front of the police box in Rong Po sub district.

Amnart reminded the residents to take only what they needed and those who are able to help to please fill the cupboards with more food supplies.

Loading…











