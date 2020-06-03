Bangkok’s third phase of easing lockdown: what reopens, what remains closed

In line with the nationwide measures on easing the COVID-19 restrictions from 1 June, 2020.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to provide a summary of Bangkok’s third phase of easing the COVID-19 control measures: what reopens and what remains closed, starting from Monday, 1 June, 2020.
For the period of 1-30 June, 2020, Bangkok has allowed the following businesses and activities to reopen:
-Restaurants and beverage shops, convenience stores, street stalls, food courts and cafeterias.
-Shopping malls, department stores and community malls can remain open until 21.00 Hrs.
-Exhibition and convention facilities and event halls.
-Meeting rooms in hotels or convention centres.
-Retailers and wholesalers, community shops, markets, floating markets, flea markets.
-Hypermarkets and wholesale markets.
-Beauty salons, hairdressers, and barbers with a time limit of not more than two hours for each customer and no waiting in the premises.
-Amulet markets and centres.
-Nurseries and elderly care centres (overnight only).
-Child development centres.
-Beauty and aesthetic clinics, tattoo shops and manicure/pedicure shops.
-Golf courses and driving ranges.
-Sports stadiums.
-Public parks and sports venues.
-Pet care centres.
-Fitness centres.
-Indoor sports venues.
-Indoor and outdoor swimming pools.
-Botanic gardens, flower gardens, museums, learning centres, historic sites, archaeological sites, public libraries, and art galleries.
-Health and wellness shops, spas, Thai traditional massage shops, and foot massage shops.
-Boxing camps and gyms.
-Bowling alleys and skating and rollerblade rinks.
-Dance centres and schools.
-Ponds for water sports and activities.
-Cinemas and theatres.
-Zoos.
-Schools and educational buildings.
The following businesses and activities remain closed for the period of 1-30 June, 2020, or until further notice.
-Pubs, bars, and entertainment venues.
-Water parks and amusement parks.
-Children playgrounds and children’s play areas in markets, floating markets and flea markets.
-Snooker and billiard halls.
-Game centres.
-Gaming and Internet shops.
-Fighting cock venues.
-Nurseries and elderly care centres (except for overnight services).
-Boxing stadiums.
-Martial arts gyms.
-Horse-race tracks.
-Shower establishments.
-Massage and shower parlours.
-All types of competition venues.
-Catering rooms and venues.
-Fighting bulls and fish venues.
