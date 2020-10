The Lions Club of Pratamnak-Pattaya donated personal protective equipment to Pattaya Hospital to celebrate annual Lions Day.







President Naowarat Sae Eung led club members to the Soi Buakhao facility Oct. 8, presenting administrators with 6,000 surgical masks and 5,000 headcovers.









Naowarat said the 16,500-baht donation of PPE helps the hospital, as those supplies are always in great demand and used in large quantities by eight departments.