Known around Pattaya for their musical brilliance, the traditional Irish music group, Failte, recently paid a visit to the Father Ray Foundation where Father Paul Sukhum thanked all four musicians for their support. Each Sunday evening Failte play at Murphy’s Law, and the last Friday of the month they perform at Tara Court. Special thanks were given to the musicians as they reached a milestone in their fundraising activities; 250,000 Baht raised for the Education Fund at the Foundation.