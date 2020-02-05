Thai doctors successfully treat Coronavirus patient with cocktail of antivirals

BANGKOK – Doctors from Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok successfully treated a coronavirus patient with a cocktail of anti-viral drugs used to treat flu and HIV.





The 70-year-old Chinese woman was tested negative to the new coronavirus and has been recovering well after she had been administered two groups of medications – oseltamivir, an anti-flu drug and lopinavir and ritonavir, two AIDS drugs, Dr Kriangsak Atipornwanich, a physician at Rajavithi Hospital said in a press briefing.

The patient was transferred from a hospital in Hua Hin to Rajavithi Hospital on Jan 29.

This anti-viral combined medication formula was used to treat three patients, including two Chinese nationals and one Thai. They developed pneumonia with high fever.

The other Chinese patient had allergic reaction to oseltamivir and the doctors keep monitoring any possible allergic signs in the Thai patient.

More research results will be considered by a committee of experts before the cocktail of the combined anti-viral medication formula will be used as a guideline for the treatment of severe novel coronavirus cases in Thailand.