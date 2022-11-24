August Restaurant: Shining Star in the Darkside

One of the most rewarding things that the Pattaya Mail Dining Out Team likes to do is finding those hidden culinary gems, off the beaten path that offer exceptional dining experiences. There is a feeling of excitement and satisfaction about sitting down to a delicious meal in a cozy restaurant hidden away in a charming location that required the use of a GPS, a guidebook, and some local knowledge to find, which turn out to be well worth the effort. The Dining Out Team recently set out to explore “The Darkside” of Pattaya in search of such gastronomic gems. The “Darkside” by the way, is the area east of Sukhumvit Road, it doesn’t mean anything sinister!







We were delighted to discover one of the rising stars in the Darkside; August restaurant, situated on the banks of Mabprachan lake. It is slightly out of the city center but absolutely worth a trip, which takes about 15 minutes by car and costs about Baht 100 by Bolt (and slightly more by Grab) from Pattaya city center.

As soon as we stepped in to the restaurant, we were warmly greeted by the owner/maître d’ and escorted to the last table available. Restaurant was packed with happy diners on Saturday night. We took our seats and ordered Val d’Oca Blu Prosecco Millesimato Extra Dry (Baht 280 by the glass) as aperitif while perusing the menu. It is a fresh, light and very well balanced prosecco, a perfect start to the evening. We highly recommend kicking things off with a glass of bubbly, which is very reasonably priced and available by the glass to set the tone for a lovely evening.







August offers a lengthy menu, starting with chef’s specials (Baht 320-790) and split into appetizers (Baht 180-450), soups (Baht 180-320), salads (Baht 180-350), Risotto, Pasta including homemade Pasta (Baht 280-490), Meat (Baht 690-1500), Fish (Baht 390-1100) Pork and Chicken (Baht 350-590), Thai food (Baht 220-350) and Desserts (Baht 120-490 and mixed cheese platter small (Baht 690) large (Baht 990). All the prices are net prices and there are no hidden taxes and service charge added. Wine list is also very reasonably priced with a good selection of wines from all major wine regions in the world including 6 house wines available by the glass (Baht 220-280 per glass).







Warm soft rolls and grissini breadsticks were served with butter and brought to the table as soon as the prosecco was served. Attractive jar containing balsamic vinegar and olive oil was available on the table for those who prefer it. For the first course we ordered smoked Scottish salmon served with horseradish cream (Baht 390) and grilled scallops with truffle sauce and mushrooms (Baht 450). Both dishes were generous portions, well presented and simply delicious. With the intensity of capers, onions and horseradish sauce, home smoked chunky smoked salmon was exceptional. Truffle sauce added an exotic flavor to the perfectly grilled scallops and mushrooms, delicate edible flower garnish added an artistic touch to the dish.







We paired the first course with Santa Barbara Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Sté 2021 from Marche, Italy (Baht 260 by the glass). A pale-straw colour wine with delicate, floral and fruity bouquet, rich in fresh fruit and white flowers with an aftertaste of sweet almond, slender and lively body and fairly good persistence.

Our choices for the main course were grilled Australian rib eye (250g) and grilled New Zealand lamb chops, both served with sautéed potatoes, mixed salad or steamed vegetables; generous portions and reasonably priced at Baht 1100. We are usually fussy diners if steaks are not cooked to our liking of medium rare. Ours arrived tender and juicy perfectly cooked to medium rare just the way we like it. The best part of the meal was demolishing the fork-tender meat with Cielo e Terra Gran Bericanto Riserva Colli Berici DOC 2019 from Veneto, Italy. A delicious wine of intense garnet red colour, with fragrant aromas of cassis, blackberry and hints of vanilla. And a mouthfeel full with hints of cherries, clove, licorice, sweet tannins and a long finish. Great companion for my rib eye and madam’s lamb chops.

For the dessert, I was delighted to have a traditional crêpes suzette skillfully prepared at the table side, flambéed with Grand Marnier, decorated with orange zest butterflies and served with ice cream by our lovely waitress. Madam’s choice for the dessert was chocolate fondant with ice cream. Sensational contrast of rich texture of warm chocolate lava and the cold melting ice cream that she enjoyed very much.

We were completely full and satiated, so we said no to coffee but of course, couldn’t say no to complimentary homemade limoncello, which was delicious.







The food and wine were excellent and phenomenal value here! Service was flawless; attentive with a smile by all the staff and caring, friendly interaction by maître d’ with the diners throughout.

It was a thoroughly enjoyable dinner in a rural setting overlooking the picturesque Mabprachan Lake and well worth the trip to visit this shining star in the Darkside for a memorable dining experience.







August Restaurant is located at 11/26 M4 Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi, Thailand. Phone: 09 4443 1911

Website and Social media: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063633545751&mibextid=LQQJ4d

Opening Hours: 12pm to 10.30pm. Last order 9.15pm Closed on Tuesdays.







Features: European, Italian and Thai cuisine. Vegetarian options available. Outdoor seating available. Bookings recommended as the restaurant gets busy often. Price Range: Baht 180 – 1500. Go-to Dish: Home smoked Scottish salmon served with horseradish Grilled scallops with truffle sauce and mushroom, Grilled Australian rib eye (250g), Grilled New Zealand lamb chops, Crêpes Suzette, Chocolate fondant.















































