HHN distributes care packages to migrant workers

Under the Emergency Decree all schools and day care centres had to close which left many institutions and their students in a quandary. The ASEAN Learning Centre under the care of the Human Health Network Foundation (Thailand) is also affected by this order. The children between the ages of 6-15 studying at the centre are forced to stay home with their parents who are unemployed labourers from neighbouring countries. They are finding it very difficult make ends meet and do not have enough food to feed their families.



The HHN volunteer team visited make-shift camps in the Jomtien area which house construction workers on April 29, where they distributed 150 care packages containing food, water and amenities. At the same time volunteers instructed the migrant families on practicing safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.











