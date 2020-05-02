HHN donates handmade facemasks to Wat Yansangwararam Hospital

In recent weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for facemasks caused an acute shortage in the market. Some hospitals also found it difficult to get a supply for the nurses and their patients.







Seeing the desperate need for facemasks staff and children Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand) have been busy sewing good quality muslin cloth face masks for themselves and for distribution to the public who needed them.

On Monday April 27, representatives of the HHN presented the good quality, washable face masks to the hospital for use in their various medical departments.

The project received the support of Enrico Egli and his family, who sponsored the budget to help mitigate the coronavirus epidemic.











