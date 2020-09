Pastor Christa Lund Herum, center, head of the Danish Church in Thailand, recently paid a courtesy call to the Father Ray Foundation in Pattaya: the charity has over several decades received much support from the people of Denmark. Pastor Christa was welcomed to Pattaya by Father Paul Sukhum Thanasingha C.Ss.R., right, and Derek Franklin, left, President and International Relations Manager at the Father Ray Foundation respectively.